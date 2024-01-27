Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,609,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,004,987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $127,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 702,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

AMZN stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $160.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.