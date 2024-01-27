Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,340,000 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 564,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In related news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 940,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,286,724.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $194,982.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,945,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.77 on Friday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average is $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ambarella from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.