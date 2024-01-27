Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Ambarella worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after acquiring an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,832,000 after purchasing an additional 56,927 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 18.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,678,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 264,377 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ambarella by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $50,217.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

