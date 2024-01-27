Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Amcor worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 783.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,352,000 after buying an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 951.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at $58,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. 6,430,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,003,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

