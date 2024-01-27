American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. American Airlines Group also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 282.7% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

