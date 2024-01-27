American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.35)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.22). American Airlines Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.85.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,628 shares of the airline’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,628 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

