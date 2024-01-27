American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,528,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,502,217,000 after purchasing an additional 232,858 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,015,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,572,401,000 after acquiring an additional 157,874 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after acquiring an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,139,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,429,000 after acquiring an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $123.16. 748,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,603. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

