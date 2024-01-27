Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 80.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AMP opened at $391.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

