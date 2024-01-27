Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amesite Stock Performance

Amesite stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a negative net margin of 552.07%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amesite

Amesite Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amesite Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMST Free Report ) by 295.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

