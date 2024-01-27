Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

NYSE APH opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $103.07.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.11.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

