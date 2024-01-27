Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 341.9% from the December 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AEBZY opened at $0.94 on Friday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76.
