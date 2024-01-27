Analysts Issue Forecasts for Private Bancorp of America, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Private Bancorp of America in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Private Bancorp of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $35.30 on Friday. Private Bancorp of America has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market cap of $201.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.24.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.36. Private Bancorp of America had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

