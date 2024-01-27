Analysts Offer Predictions for OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.
OCFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
OCFC opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.03. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $24.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
