Analysts Set Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Target Price at $12.56

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARIS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aris Water Solutions

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 679.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARIS stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $502.48 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.