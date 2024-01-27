Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Target Price at $109.75

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Innovative Industrial Properties

Insider Activity at Innovative Industrial Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,966.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $197,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $94.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $105.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.