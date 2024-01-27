Analysts Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Target Price at $14.79

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.79.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

