Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) PT at C$172.67

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$172.67.

TFII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$180.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins upped their price target on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total value of C$868,996.00. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$180.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. TFI International has a 1 year low of C$137.36 and a 1 year high of C$188.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$168.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$168.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

