Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target at $120.88

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wix.com

Wix.com Stock Up 1.4 %

WIX opened at $128.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.68. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $133.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com during the second quarter worth $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.