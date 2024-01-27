Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Price Target at GBX 2,890

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.72).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.20) to GBX 3,200 ($40.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.05) to GBX 3,000 ($38.12) in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,050 ($26.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.01, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.32. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,518.50 ($19.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,229 ($41.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,493.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,028.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,056.43.

In related news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri purchased 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.85) per share, for a total transaction of £26,672.17 ($33,890.94). 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

