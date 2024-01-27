Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Price Target at GBX 2,890

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,890 ($36.72).
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($43.20) to GBX 3,200 ($40.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 3,860 ($49.05) to GBX 3,000 ($38.12) in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
Wizz Air Stock Up 5.3 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri purchased 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,877 ($23.85) per share, for a total transaction of £26,672.17 ($33,890.94). 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
