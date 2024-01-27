Analyzing Barinthus Biotherapeutics (BRNS) and Its Peers

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) is one of 991 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Barinthus Biotherapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barinthus Biotherapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Barinthus Biotherapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Barinthus Biotherapeutics $7.26 million $5.34 million -1.44 Barinthus Biotherapeutics Competitors $2.16 billion $230.38 million -2.65

Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Barinthus Biotherapeutics. Barinthus Biotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

26.1% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Barinthus Biotherapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barinthus Biotherapeutics -409.18% -34.72% -30.65% Barinthus Biotherapeutics Competitors -1,984.72% -187.33% -30.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barinthus Biotherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Barinthus Biotherapeutics Competitors 5888 17785 43096 874 2.58

Barinthus Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 417.26%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 109.05%. Given Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Barinthus Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barinthus Biotherapeutics rivals beat Barinthus Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel T cell immunotherapeutics to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. It is advancing a pipeline of product candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate designed as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic HBV infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate for persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV); VTP-1000, an autoimmune candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-TI platform to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate designed to treat recurrent prostate cancer; and VTP-1100, a preclinical cancer candidate designed to utilize the SNAP-CI platform to treat patients with HPV-related cancer. The company was formerly known as Vaccitech plc and changed its name to Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc in November 2023. Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Harwell, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barinthus Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.