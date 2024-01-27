Analyzing Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) and Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outset Medical and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 1 3 1 0 2.00 Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.13, indicating a potential upside of 46.43%. Given Outset Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Outset Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Semler Scientific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Outset Medical and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical -133.19% -88.10% -50.01% Semler Scientific 29.25% 30.96% 27.20%

Risk & Volatility

Outset Medical has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and Semler Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $115.38 million 1.52 -$162.96 million ($3.59) -0.97 Semler Scientific $56.69 million 5.33 $14.32 million $2.50 17.60

Semler Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semler Scientific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Outset Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outset Medical

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.