Angus Franklin Buys 4,206 Shares of Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock

Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT – Get Free Report) insider Angus Franklin bought 4,206 shares of Murray Income Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £34,825.68 ($44,251.18).

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

LON:MUT opened at GBX 841 ($10.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £919.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,314.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 837.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 825.61. Murray Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 766.60 ($9.74) and a one year high of GBX 886 ($11.26).

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5,937.50%.

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

