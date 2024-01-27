Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,646 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,077 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,384,000 after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

BUD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.09. 979,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,637. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

