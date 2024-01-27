Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,288 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $159.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $383.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 34.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.87.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

