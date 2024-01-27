Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $156.01

Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 156.01 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 155.40 ($1.97). Apax Global Alpha shares last traded at GBX 155.40 ($1.97), with a volume of 316,115 shares trading hands.

Apax Global Alpha Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £763.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3,108.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in private equity funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

