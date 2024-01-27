Apexium Financial LP Grows Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.7% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.1% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $403.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.24. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $242.20 and a one year high of $407.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.