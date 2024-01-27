AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPF shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $223.66 on Friday. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $226.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.85. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -164.46 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $33,062,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 199.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter worth $23,042,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

