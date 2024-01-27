Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is BLB&B Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.8% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $53,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its position in Apple by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the second quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.34.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

