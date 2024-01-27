Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays cut shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Apple Stock Down 0.9 %

AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

