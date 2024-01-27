Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 892,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $152,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $64,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $192.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

