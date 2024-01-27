Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.35-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:AIT opened at $177.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.50 and its 200 day moving average is $158.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $182.96.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,719.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at $740,999.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $323,411.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,719.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after purchasing an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after buying an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

