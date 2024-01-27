AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of AppLovin worth $15,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APP. Wedbush lifted their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

NYSE APP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923 over the last three months. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

