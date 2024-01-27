AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $107.89 and a one year high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

