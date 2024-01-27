AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 105.7% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 418.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 43,731 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 118.9% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 201,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 109,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,370.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $131.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.89 and a fifty-two week high of $133.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ATR. Robert W. Baird upgraded AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

