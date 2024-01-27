Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Aramark worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Aramark by 126.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

ARMK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 1,265,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,992. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

In other news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

