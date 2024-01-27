Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) fell 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.99. 88,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 184,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Arbor Metals Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$61.58 million, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of -3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 7.94.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Jarnet Lithium Project, which comprises forty-seven map designated mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares located in the James Bay Region of Quebec.

