Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 54.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Archrock has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $253.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archrock will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 184.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Archrock by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Archrock from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

