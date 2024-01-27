Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Head to Head Survey

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) and Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Molecular Templates, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Molecular Templates 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $24.22, suggesting a potential upside of 357.02%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Molecular Templates.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Templates has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Molecular Templates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcutis Biotherapeutics -546.23% -224.85% -74.29% Molecular Templates -49.57% N/A -43.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Molecular Templates’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcutis Biotherapeutics $3.69 million 135.56 -$311.46 million ($4.38) -1.21 Molecular Templates $19.75 million 0.97 -$92.72 million ($6.67) -0.53

Molecular Templates has higher revenue and earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Arcutis Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Molecular Templates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Molecular Templates beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical foam formulation of roflumilast for the treatment of seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; ARQ-255, a topical formulation of ivarmacitinib designed to reach deeper into the skin in order to treat alopecia areata; and ARQ-234, a CD200R fusion protein for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform. The company is developing MT- 8421, an ETB candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of dismantling TME through direct cell-kill of tumor and immune cell; MT-0169, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and MT-6402 in that is in Phase I clinical trial for relapsed/refractory patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. Molecular Templates, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

