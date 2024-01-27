Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID) Short Interest Update

Argent Mid Cap ETF (NASDAQ:AMID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMID opened at $30.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. Argent Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Argent Mid Cap ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.64%.

Argent Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Mid Cap ETF Argent Mid Cap ETF (AMID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap stocks perceived to be undergoing positive change. The fund employs a multi-step selection process based on quantitative and fundamental research.

