Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697,067.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,640 shares of company stock worth $4,611,746. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

