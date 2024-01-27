Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.77.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $292,906.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,293.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 7,940 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $292,906.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,293.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,640 shares of company stock worth $4,611,746. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

