Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

NYSE:AJG opened at $233.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,325,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

