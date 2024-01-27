Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Stake Lowered by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABG. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $14,257,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $450,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 179,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,331,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 1.1 %

ABG opened at $213.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.40 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 24.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

