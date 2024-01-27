Asio Capital LLC Buys 260 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,560,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 34,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.79.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $152.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

