Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.68. The company had a trading volume of 287,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.49 and a 12-month high of $173.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

