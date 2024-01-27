Astec Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Astec Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Astec Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASTE. StockNews.com cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Astec Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

ASTE opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.65). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astec Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Astec Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

See Also

