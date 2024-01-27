Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Trading Up 8.7%

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE:BAY – Get Free Report) were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 302,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 847,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Aston Bay Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Aston Bay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, zinc, gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 117 contiguous mining claims covering an area of approximately 302,725 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada; and the Blue Ridge Gold project covers an area of 4,445 hectares located in central Virginia, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.