ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 2.6 %

AACG opened at $1.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 18.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.