ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $14.74. 1,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOJO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 1,369.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF by 521.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Company Profile

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

