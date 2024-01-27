Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Down 52.2% in January

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $166,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $523,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of ACAB stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

